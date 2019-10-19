Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.51. 1,256,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,664. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,864 shares of company stock worth $868,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019,896 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,824,655 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,848 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,392,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $601,847,000 after acquiring an additional 410,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

