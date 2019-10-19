Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €155.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.31 ($158.50).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €120.40 ($140.00) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.92. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

