Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 25,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,392,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc H. Baer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $221,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.40 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.