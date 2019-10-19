AI Doctor Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, OKEx, CoinBene and Huobi. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $128,469.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Bibox, BCEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Allcoin, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

