Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price objective on Agilysys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 0.27.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million.

In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,007.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,611.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $572,970. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 202,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.