Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A stock opened at $74.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.