Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and CarGurus (OTCMKTS:CARG) Head-To-Head Review

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.49 $510,000.00 N/A N/A CarGurus $454.09 million 9.06 $65.17 million $0.57 54.58

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Agent Information Software and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 11 0 2.85

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $49.27, indicating a potential upside of 58.38%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Dividends

Agent Information Software pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. CarGurus does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 8.22% 17.12% 11.57%

Summary

CarGurus beats Agent Information Software on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

