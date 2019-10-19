AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on AeroVironment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $86.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.25 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 13,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $724,493.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $394,313.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,064 shares of company stock worth $3,397,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,934,000 after purchasing an additional 156,031 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 123.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 274,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 151,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 85.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $5,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AeroVironment by 114.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 85,654 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

