Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE AJRD opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.42. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,012,817.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,655,170.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,068. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $790,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

