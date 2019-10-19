Aegis Begins Coverage on Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Aegis began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.25.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

PXS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.75.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.