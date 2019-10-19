Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,387 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 13,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $348.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total value of $2,855,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,721,749.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,872,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,099 shares of company stock worth $12,120,780. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $309.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

