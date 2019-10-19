Advisor Partners LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,685,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,092,000 after acquiring an additional 216,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,873,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,335,000 after acquiring an additional 337,748 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,282,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

