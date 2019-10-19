Advisor Partners LLC Has $949,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,384,000 after buying an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,308,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $625,339,000 after buying an additional 119,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,848,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,602,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 18.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,858,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $283,334,000 after buying an additional 447,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 516.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,750,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

