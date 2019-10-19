Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,145 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,778,000 after purchasing an additional 580,944 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,559,000 after purchasing an additional 321,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $15,187,000. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 75.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.