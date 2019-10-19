Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

