Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 297 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,611,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,567,986,000 after buying an additional 506,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,579,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,510,000 after buying an additional 260,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,937,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,591,000 after buying an additional 84,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,230,695.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,184,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,726.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,125 shares of company stock worth $6,597,327. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.56.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

