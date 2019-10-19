Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ADVM has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,535 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 717,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $4,387,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

