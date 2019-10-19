Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advaxis, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on developing safe and effective cancer vaccines that utilize multiple mechanisms of immunity. The Company is developing a live Listeria vaccine technology under license from the University of Pennsylvania which secretes a protein sequence containing a tumor-specific antigen. The Company believes this vaccine technology is capable of stimulating the body’s immune system to process and recognize the antigen as if it were foreign, generating an immune response able to attack the cancer. It also considers this to be a broadly enabling platform technology that can be applied to the treatment of many types of cancers, infectious diseases and auto-immune disorders. The Company’s products in development include Lovaxin C and Lovaxin B, Lovaxin P. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Advaxis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Advaxis stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,310. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

