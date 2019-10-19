Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Research Coverage Started at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $301.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $859,115.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,226. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

