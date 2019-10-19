Adelphoi (ADL) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. In the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a market capitalization of $109,246.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

