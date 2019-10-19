Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,882 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after acquiring an additional 909,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after acquiring an additional 536,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,942 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after acquiring an additional 128,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,523 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,260,700. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

