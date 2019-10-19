ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. ABM Industries posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $6.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.96.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $77,797.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,205 shares of company stock valued at $247,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,519,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

