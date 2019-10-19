Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:AOIL) Trading Down 0.1%

Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:AOIL) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $23.91, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.