AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Reduced by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.97.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 30,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,164,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

