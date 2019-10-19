A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $7.57.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

