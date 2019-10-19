$89.20 Million in Sales Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report sales of $89.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.26 million and the highest is $91.14 million. NIC reported sales of $87.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $350.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.22 million to $350.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $374.36 million, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $377.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. NIC had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 15.10%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. TheStreet raised NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In related news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of NIC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIC by 477.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. The company had a trading volume of 203,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,010. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIC has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

