8,311 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,509 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $84,685.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Emergent Biosolutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Chardan Capital set a $71.00 price target on Emergent Biosolutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Emergent Biosolutions had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

