800 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

