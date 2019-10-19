$75.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will post $75.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.53 million and the highest is $77.47 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted sales of $54.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $288.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.53 million to $292.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $353.90 million, with estimates ranging from $336.80 million to $362.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $449,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,810 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 918,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRHC stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $81.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

