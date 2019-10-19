$73.81 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to report sales of $73.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.56 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $71.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full-year sales of $296.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.01 million to $298.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $345.47 million, with estimates ranging from $342.05 million to $348.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S & T Bancorp.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.62 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of STBA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 159,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.40. S & T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider David P. Ruddock sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $65,893.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 1,158,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 80.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S & T Bancorp (STBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.