$667.05 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) to post $667.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $642.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $652.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.42). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Park Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,554,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 384,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,735,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

PK opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

