$64.33 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will post $64.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.29 million and the highest is $66.60 million. Smart Sand posted sales of $63.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year sales of $235.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.63 million to $239.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $226.08 million, with estimates ranging from $198.38 million to $251.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded Smart Sand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $5.00 target price on Smart Sand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Sand by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

SND opened at $2.45 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

