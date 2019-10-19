$606.33 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $606.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $601.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.80 million. Patterson-UTI Energy reported sales of $867.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $675.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $976,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,190,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 389,379 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,970 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 6,041,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.