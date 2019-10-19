5,494 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

