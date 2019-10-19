4,949 Shares in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Julex Capital Management LLC

Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Julex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,788. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

