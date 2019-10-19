$448.64 Million in Sales Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to post $448.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.19 million. FirstCash posted sales of $429.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $254,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 737,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,486,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.49. The company had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,838. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $106.80.

FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

