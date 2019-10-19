$340.36 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will post sales of $340.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.60 million. Kforce posted sales of $355.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $323,440. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kforce by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Kforce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 92,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,107. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kforce has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

