$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) will post sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.96 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $3.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $15.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,969,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $33,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $40,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

