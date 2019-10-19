$280.06 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) to post $280.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.45 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $245.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.51 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 218,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04.

In related news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $96,634.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $89,633.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,709 shares of company stock worth $344,944 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,025,000 after buying an additional 218,387 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after buying an additional 568,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,065,000 after buying an additional 178,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

