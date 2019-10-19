$28.96 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $28.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $108.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.10 million to $113.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.27 million, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $177.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million.

BDSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 757,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The firm has a market cap of $461.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.33. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In other news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 596,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,019.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 169,757 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,860,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 73,637 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

