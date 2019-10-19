$219.52 Million in Sales Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $219.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $221.29 million. FireEye posted sales of $211.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $871.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.74 million to $875.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $937.90 million, with estimates ranging from $917.24 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FEYE shares. Nomura started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

FEYE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,930,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $20.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in FireEye by 10.3% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

