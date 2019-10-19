$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce sales of $2.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Commscope in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Commscope from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Commscope from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Commscope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

In other Commscope news, Director L William Krause bought 21,250 shares of Commscope stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $252,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 16.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commscope by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 0.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 283,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Commscope during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.57. 1,585,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Commscope has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

