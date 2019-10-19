1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD (BMV:FBZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter.

1ST TR EXCHANGE/BRAZIL ALPHADEX FD has a 1-year low of $251.80 and a 1-year high of $325.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0486 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

