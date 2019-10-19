1,739 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $103.27. 303,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,437. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $104.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

