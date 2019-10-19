$161.15 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $161.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.45 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $137.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $627.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.83 million to $630.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $744.85 million, with estimates ranging from $733.60 million to $767.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.66 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $91.00 price target on Addus Homecare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.17. Addus Homecare has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91.

In related news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $82,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Addus Homecare by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

