15,763 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,140,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 107,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. 791,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,987. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

