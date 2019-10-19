$145.41 Million in Sales Expected for RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $145.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.32 million. RMR Group reported sales of $65.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year sales of $699.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $700.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $599.64 million, with estimates ranging from $599.40 million to $599.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RMR Group.

Get RMR Group alerts:

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $143.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million.

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Shares of RMR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RMR Group by 93.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after purchasing an additional 982,739 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,295,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,363,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $23,490,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RMR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RMR Group (RMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.