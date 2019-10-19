$11.87 Million in Sales Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to announce $11.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the highest is $11.95 million. First Community reported sales of $11.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $47.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.60 million to $47.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.94 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $49.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. ValuEngine raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 266,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

FCCO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

