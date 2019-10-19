$109.30 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $109.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $114.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $427.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.44 million to $427.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.69 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $462.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Noble Financial set a $12.00 price target on Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 70.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 4,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

