$109.30 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $109.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $114.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $427.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $427.44 million to $427.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.69 million, with estimates ranging from $448.50 million to $462.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Townsquare Media.
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 139.5% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 70.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 4,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,675. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.
About Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.
