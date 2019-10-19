10,000 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Purchased by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 718,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 113,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after purchasing an additional 808,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. 1,044,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

In other news, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

